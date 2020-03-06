Placer County announces 3 new COVID-19 cases

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Health officials in Placer County say three more cases of the novel coronavirus have were confirmed Thursday, each with ties to the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Two patients had mild symptoms and have already recovered, and one other currently has mild symptoms, the county said. All three are isolated at home, according to the health office, and none of them needed hospitalization.

Placer County Public Health said officials are working to trace any contact the patients had and identify any possible exposures.

The county declared a local emergency on Tuesday. A day later, a patient who had also been on the cruise ship, had died.

Health officials encouraged the public to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds regularly, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cough or sneeze into a tissue or sleave and stay home while feeling sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends regularly cleaning shared surfaces like tables, desks and doorknobs.