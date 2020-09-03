Placer County Board of Supervisors frustrated county still unable to reopen despite meeting criteria

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Some Placer County business owners were frustrated with the state’s new color-coded tier system for reopening.

Matthew Oliver is the owner of House of Oliver. The Roseville wine lounge and restaurant is currently open for outdoor dining only.

“It’s been a super tough journey,” Oliver told FOX40. “We couldn’t make it like this in the long term. We’re barely making it like this in the short term, and then we all know we have rainy months ahead.”

As of Wednesday, Placer County was still in the purple tier, which is the most restrictive tier.

“Every time that we’re told we’re able to open up, you prepare. You’re buying resources. You’re getting your team back. People are coming from unemployment back to employment. You’re getting all of the resources needed. Then being told, ‘No, it’s actually a joke. You’re in purple. You’re still on a watch list,'” Oliver said.

To move into the red tier, which does allow limited indoor dining, a county has to have a case rate of less than seven positive COVID-19 patients per 100,000 people and no more than 8% of the population can be positive.

Placer County currently meets both criteria.

The board of supervisors expressed unanimous frustration over the county’s placement in purple.

“No words. Well there are words but we don’t want to use those words in public,” said Bonnie Gore, Placer County Board of Supervisors chair, during a meeting Tuesday.

At their meeting, board members ratified a letter of complaint to Governor Gavin Newsom.

“I hope we get a response at some point to one of the letter’s we’ve written,” one board member said.

“It would be great to get to get a response to one of the letters. Many letters,” another board member said.

Placer County is in the purple based on data from mid-August when the COVID-19 numbers were higher.

When asked why the state did not use the most current data, the California Department of Public Health told FOX40:

The state’s data for COVID-19 is constantly changing. By building a 7-day lag into the state’s data calculation, it allows for duplicate or erroneous data to “sort out.” Think of it as a sluice box from the gold rush. Counties were first assigned to tiers based on data from weeks ending August 11 and August 18. Data reflects a 7 day average with a 7 day lag for both adjusted case rate and testing positivity. The Governor announced these initial county tier assignments at his press conference on August 28 and the next evaluation date will be September 8. That snapshot will look at an average of the data collected between August 28 and September 8. Counties, including Placer, will be able to move up and down the tier list on the 8th based on their numbers. California Department of Public Health, Office of Public Affairs

“If we shut down our businesses way back in March on the assumption that we were going to be closed for 15 days to flatten the curve, how do you justify restaurants and bars being closed today when we never reached the very state of emergency that the governor was trying to avoid? We never reached it,” said Kirk Uher, who represents District 4, which includes east Roseville.