Placer County Board of Supervisors intends to repeal measure that sets law enforcement salaries

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Tensions are rising between the Placer County Sheriff’s deputies and the Placer County Board of Supervisors after the board sent a letter saying they plan on making changes to a county ordinance that could affect the salary for law enforcement.

For more than two decades the sworn staff at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve been getting the pay they deserve as first responders.

The president of the Placer County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Noah Frederito, said they have voters to thank for that when they approved Measure F back in 1977.

“Set base pay for sworn law enforcement officers in Placer County at the average of the three surrounding counties,” Frederito explained.

Those three counties are Sacramento, El Dorado, and Nevada counties.

But Frederito says now the board of supervisors is trying to repeal this 44-year-old voter-approved measure.

“The Placer County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association was notified by the Placer County Board of Supervisors that they intended to repeal the county code sections that referenced Measure F,” Frederito told FOX40.

The county sent the union a letter last month of their intent to repeal.

In response, the union filed a complaint to the state asking them to stop the board from making any changes.

Frederito says it’s not the county’s decision to make.

“We believe that the proper method to repeal it would once again be to go before the voters and ask them to repeal the ballot measure that they passed originally,” he explained.

On top of that, if Measure F is repealed Frederito says the sheriff’s office will have a hard time hiring and keeping people employed because their salary would be based on negotiations with the county.

“Without a doubt, we’re very concerned on where this would leave us in the future,” he said.

Now the union is waiting for the state to respond to their complaint against the county.

In the mean time, Frederito urges the board to rethink their decision.

“I would ask them to not try to fix a system that’s not broken,” he said.

FOX40 has reached out to the Placer County Board of Supervisors for comment, but has not yet heard back.

A spokesperson for Supervisor Bonnie Gore’s office refused an interview but did say negotiations with the county and union are ongoing and they don’t want to interfere with that process.