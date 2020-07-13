Placer County businesses, guests adapt to renewed business restrictions

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County is now listed as the latest county ordered to limit indoor operations at family entertainment centers, dine-in restaurants, wineries and cardrooms.

The order comes after several other counties statewide were ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom to limit operations due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

It’s a move that caught everyone off-guard, according to one winery owner.

But she wants people to know her business and many others are still open with outdoor seating.

“We love wine. We love being outdoors,” winery guest Rene Puentes told FOX40.

Tucked away on the Placer County Wine Trail sits Rancho Robles Vineyards, owned by Kari Hazen and her husband.

“We’ve been doing a lot of reservations. We’ve done pickup. We’ve done live music in our parking lot,” said Hazen.

At its entrance, the winery has a sanitation station and a mask requirement.

“We’re following the rules. It’s most important to us to put our customers’ safety first over profits,” said Hazen.

This week, Hazen found out Placer County was included in the list of counties ordered to eliminate indoor operations.

“Today our business was extremely slow, and it’s really hard as a small business owner when you have all this space available and not all wineries are the same, especially in Placer County,” said Hazen.

Placer County, along with others, were ordered to draw back on reopening due to being on state’s monitoring list for three days.

“I know everybody is trying to help us including Placer County, but financially it’s been so difficult,” said Hazen.

The county health officer issued a statement in response to the order.

I understand how frustrating this is for our local businesses, and my hope is that our whole community will pull together and promote the personal precautions that can help reverse these disease trends. Placer County Public Health Officer

But while guests like Puentes say the constant changes can be a bit overwhelming, he’s hoping people continue to patronize small businesses.

“It’s so fluid and it seems like everything is changing day to day,” said Puentes. “It’s fearful of what the small businesses have to go through, so go out and support them.”