PLACER COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Businesses in Placer County are ordered to either close or stop in-door services starting Sunday after being on the state’s monitoring list for three days, according to county officials.

Placer County released a list of businesses affected by the order.

Dine-in Restaurants

Wineries and Tasting Rooms

Family Entertainment Centers

Movie Theaters

Zoos and Museums

Cardrooms