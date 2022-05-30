PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are currently searching for a red Chevrolet Tahoe with a decal on the side and back windows.

The SUV is a 2002 model year and the decals on the windows say “Affordable Dent Repair,” according to deputies.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the Tahoe was used during an alleged burglary in Esparto on March 22.

In this incident, the Yolo County deputies said the suspects spoke to a homeowner about purchasing a vehicle that wasn’t for sale. During the conversation, the sheriff’s office said one of the suspects entered the home and stole a large amount of money.

Authorities later identified the suspects as Steve John, 49, of Sacramento and his son Anthony John, as they were identified driving a red Chevy Tahoe with the same “Affordable Rent Repair” decal.

Steve John was arrested for his alleged involvement in numerous scams and burglaries within his son in Yolo, Sacramento, and Placer counties.

Yolo County deputies said Anthony John’s age is unknown and he is believed to be out of the state with an outstanding warrant.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office urges anybody who believes they have been approached by anyone associated with the red Chevy Tahoe between April and May to contact Detective Stokes at dstokes@placer.ca.gov.