PLACER COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — The Placer County’s historical courthouse in Auburn was lit up in blue and yellow Monday night in solidarity with Ukraine.

County leaders say the colored lights will remain on at all hours of the day and night in support of the county’s Ukrainian citizens.

“Placer County is home to many proud Ukrainian-Americans,” Placer County Board of Supervisors chair and District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson said in a statement. “We are proud to stand with Ukraine to show our united support.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, buildings across the nation and the world have been displaying blue and yellow lights in support of Ukraine.

The California State Capitol building was lit in the Ukrainian flag colors Sunday night, according to a social media post by the California Governor’s Office on Sunday.

“California stands with the people of Ukraine,” the post read.