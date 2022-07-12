PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office said it will be pleading to deny the release of one of the murderers of Justine Vanderschott.

In 2003, Danny Bezemer and Brandon Fernandez admitted to strangulating and murdering Vanderschott, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said that in 2005, Bezemer received a sentence of 25 years to life and Fernandez received a sentence of 15 years to life.

Bezemer is set to have his first parole hearing on July 28 with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Fernandez will appear for his hearing on August 10.

“The amount of pain these defendants have inflicted on the Vanderschoot family is unimaginable,” said District Attorney Morgan Gire. “Justine’s life was extinguished by these murderers in a horrifically cruel and vicious way.”

“Now, the family must re-live their nightmare with each and every opportunity for release for these two defendants. The strength and grace of the Vanderschoot family through this indescribably difficult process is a testament to the human spirit,” the statement continued.

In 2017, a petition opposing the release of Fernandez received over 22,000 signatures, according to the DA’s office.