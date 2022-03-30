PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Murder charges have been filed against the Placer County 19-year-old who allegedly killed his parents.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office said it filed a criminal complaint against Dennis Lynch, charging him with two counts of murder with special allegations.

Lynch was arrested Monday after the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a welfare check at a home on Lake Forest Drive in Loomis. As deputies knocked, no one answered, but they said they could smell a foul odor coming from behind the door.

While deputies worked on finding a way inside, Lynch raced from the house armed with a handgun and escaped into a nearby forested area.

While deputies searched for Lynch, they said additional law enforcement entered the home and found the bodies of 80-year-old Gerald Upholt and 67-year-old Katheryn Lynch.

A short time later, deputies said they found Dennis Lynch in a field on Lomida Lane before he ran from them again. Deputies said he then made his way to a gated community off Auburn Folsom Road.

When deputies confronted him, they said he was still armed and shot him. He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

He has since been appointed an attorney by the public defender’s office and will appear in court on April 13. He is being held without bail.

Court records show Dennis Lynch has had two recent run-ins with law enforcement after allegedly stealing a dirt bike, and prior to that, a fork lift. Back in January, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a boy’s stolen and vandalized dirt bike and later identified the suspect as Dennis Lynch. He was arrested at a home in Penryn and charged on suspicion of vehicle theft and possessing stolen property, as well as committing a felony while out on bail.

Longtime neighbors Terrie and Mike Crosetti said Kathryn Lynch adopted Dennis Lynch from Russia.

“He was between 2 and 3 when she adopted him. He was just a darling little blonde boy that was happy, had a smile all the time,” Terrie Crosetti told FOX40.