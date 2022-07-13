PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested after he drove away from a deputy during a welfare check.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the chase happened after midnight Saturday along Iowa Hill Road.

The driver had taken off as the deputy walked up to him after the stop. Officials said the suspect drove recklessly and went onto the opposite side of the road several times.

Another deputy responding to the chase deployed a spike strip along southbound Placer Hills Road.

After a 30-minute-long pursuit, the spike disabled the vehicle.

Officials identified Curtis Stayner of Galt, 56, to be the driver.

Deputies searched Stayner’s vehicle to find open containers of alcohol and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested for evading a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open container.