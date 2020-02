NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County deputies are responding to an incident in North Auburn involving what the sheriff’s office says is a “barricaded subject.”

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has told the public to stay away from the area of Dolores Drive and Terry Lane, just off of Interstate 80.

DEVELOPING: Dolores Drive at Terry Lane is closed to traffic at this time for ongoing police activity. We will provide more information as soon as we are able. pic.twitter.com/1KIpQjaIaD — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 26, 2020

Officials have not provided any additional information about the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.