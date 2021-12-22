Plane crashes into Auburn home, power off in area

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies are at the scene of a plane crash on Miracle Drive in Auburn. 

The sheriff’s office was not able to provide any additional details about the crash, including if there were any injuries.

But a photo of the scene appears to show wreckage on top of a home.

“PCSO deputies are on scene of a plane crash on Miracle Drive, in Auburn. No further details at this time, this is a developing story,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

The Auburn Municipal Airport is a few miles east of Miracle Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

