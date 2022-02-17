Video: Placer County deputy pulls person to safety split second before vehicle drives by

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — A camera captured the moments a vehicle narrowly missed hitting a Placer County deputy and a person in distress.

“It has become second nature for them to expect the unexpected,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said of the incident that happened Saturday in Granite Bay.

That night, deputy Stanislav Semenuk arrived at Cavitt Stallman Road and Granite Manor Place, where the sheriff’s office had learned someone having a mental health crisis was walking down the road.

The aerial video shared in Thursday’s Facebook post shows Semenuk parking his patrol vehicle across the two-lane road from someone and walking out to talk to them.

In a split second, Semenuk looks to his right and grasps the person by the shoulders, pulling them out of the street. A vehicle then drives right through the spot where the two had been standing just moments earlier.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was later found and cited for the incident.

“We’d like to take this moment to also remind you to PLEASE drive in the lane farthest away from ANY emergency vehicle for this exact reason,” the sheriff’s office reminded people.