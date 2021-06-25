Placer County Fair underway in Roseville

After being canceled in 2020, the 83rd Placer County Fair is underway this weekend.

Events include an apple pie contest, cornhole tournament, live music, pig races, pageants, cookoffs and more.

Gary visited the Placer County Fairgrounds to get a preview of some of the rides and attractions.

The fair is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. On Sunday, they’re open from noon to 9 p.m.

It is located at 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville, formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds.

For more information, click or tap here.