Placer County family feels grateful despite dream home destroyed by fire

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A family in Lincoln is picking up the pieces months after losing everything in a house fire.

The home Jason and Jessica Feely purchased in January was the one they’d planned to raise their two children in. But they were forced to suddenly change their plans when disaster struck in August.

A fire erupted in their garage and the flames quickly spread to the rest of the home.

Jason Feely told FOX40 he and his 8-year-old son were sitting in the family room when it happened and had just seconds to get out to safety.

The smoke and fire reduced all of the family’s possessions to rubble.

“It was a shock. I’m a pretty even-keeled type of person, and it sent me into a panic attack. Everything that I dreamed of and hoped for and worked for my entire adult life was just gone,” Jason Feely explained.

Despite all they have lost, Jason Feely said he’s remembering what was spared.

“Everyone is safe, and waking up every morning, even now in the rental home, it’s fresh on my mind, that blessing,” Jason Feely said.

Jason Feely said during this Thanksgiving he has a lot to be thankful for: his loving family, his supportive community and the opportunity to start anew

“Thanksgiving, to me, is being grateful for the things I have and showing love for other people,” Jason Feely said.

In 2021, Feely said they plan to rebuild on the same property, hoping to lay new wood on an old but not broken foundation.

“It’s kind of solidified to all of us to focus on the things that are most important,” Feely said.



Materials can be replaced, and this holiday season Feely said he’s comforted to know he still has everything that can’t.

“If you desire to get through the trial you are in, there’s always something you can be grateful for,” he said.

The Feely’s are living in a temporary home until their new one is built. They’re hoping that happens by 2022.