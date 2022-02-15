Placer County files its first-ever fentanyl-related murder charge

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County filed its first-ever murder charge in connection to a fentanyl-related death.

The defendant was identified by officials as 20-year-old Carson David Schewe.

Officials said Schewe allegedly sold fentanyl to someone on Dec. 3. According to the DA, that sale later led to the death of that person.

Schewe was arrested by Roseville police and Placer County authorities, both of whom have been investigating fentanyl sales.

“Placer County has been tragically affected by the national fentanyl epidemic. We are committed to combatting this crisis with continued education and awareness efforts, extensive prevention campaigns, and aggressive prosecution of those who seek to peddle this deadly drug in our community,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire.

Schewe made an appearance at the Placer County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon and now faces the county’s first murder charge in connection to a fentanyl-related death. His arraignment will be continued on Feb. 22.

A similar case may be underway in Stanislaus County. In December, Modesto police announced they had rebooked someone on suspicion of murder. Police said Anthony Taft Lee allegedly sold drugs that had fentanyl to a 21-year-old.

The 21-year-old died in May of 2021 after using the drugs.

An investigation into the death led officers to suspect Lee had sold the 21-year-old the drugs. According to police, Lee had been in custody since June 14, so he was rebooked on suspicion of murder.

Records show Lee’s court date is set for early March.