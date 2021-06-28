Placer County first responders honor Cal Fire engineer who lost battle with cancer

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 41-year-old fire apparatus engineer with Cal Fire lost his battle to cancer over the weekend.

Firefighters and police officers from across Placer County joined the family of Chris Wurster as they transported the fallen firefighter from Kaiser in Roseville to a mortuary in Nevada City Monday morning.

Wurster worked his entire 13-year career in the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, most recently working at the Grass Valley Air Attack Base.

He was diagnosed with melanoma 11 years ago and just found out last September his cancer had come back.

A division chief for Cal Fire told FOX40 Wurster worked on and off throughout his treatments, and was an exemplary member of the team.

He leaves behind his wife, a 4-year-old daughter and a 6-month-old son.

A GoFundMe was created to raise funds for his family.