Placer County K-9 Association mourns death of former officer

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County K-9 Association mourned the death of a former K-9 officer in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The K-9 Association, a local non-profit established by the county’s K-9 handlers, announced a dog named Ego died on Friday. Ego was a Belgian Malinois, who was 12 years old and previously retired from K-9 duties, the association said.

“We love you Ego. Rest easy good boy, we’ll hold the line,” the Facebook post read.

The post also featured photos of Ego including one with an American flag draped over his body after he passed.

According to the association, Ego was trained as a patrol and narcotics search dog. The post mentioned that Ego and Placer County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Harris were “inseparable” and their bond was “unlike any other.”

The post also included words from Harris, who expressed sadness in the death of his former K-9 companion. He mentioned that Ego “fought” and “bled” for him numerous times while on duty.

“I have a huge hole in my chest right now and I miss him so much, it hurts all the time,” Harris said. “He was such a friendly and dynamic partner.”

“I love you so much and thank you for being such a great partner,” Harris continued.