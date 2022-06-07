Placer County, Calif. (KTXL) — On June 1, 2021, the California Senate resolved to make the month of June Elder Abuse Awareness Month, as the numbers of elder abuse increased during the pandemic.

“Shining a light on the pervasive nature of this problem as well as the warning signs are critical steps toward prevention,” author of the resolution California Senator Bill Dodd said. “Sadly, not a day goes by without reports of horrific cases of abuse or exploitation of the elderly or adults with disabilities.”

According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, 6 million cases of elder abuse are reported across the country, with 11%of these being reported from California.

In recognition of Elder Abuse month, Placer PROTECT will be sharing the stories of elderly people who are victims of elder abuse within Placer County.

Placer PROTECT is run under the Placer County District Attorney’s office and was created to focus on supporting victims of elder abuse and prosecute people who take advantage of Placer’s elderly citizens.

In a June 3 video posted on Placer PROTECT’s Facebook page, an unidentified eldery man told his story about being scammed out of $70,000.

The National Council on Aging reported that 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse are never reported to law enforcement.

Placer PROTECT’s website provides information on:

Services

Ways to report elder abuse

How to identify elder abuse

Detecting fraud alerts