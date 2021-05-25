Placer County moves into state’s orange tier

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County can move into the state’s orange, or “moderate,” tier less than a month before California plans to drop its color-coded system for reopening.

Changes will take effect Wednesday and allow for looser restrictions on several county businesses.

Counties can move into the orange tier when they have between one and 3.9 new cases each day per 100,000 people, as well as a positivity rate of no more than 4.9%.

Under the less restrictive tier, places like restaurants, places of worship, gyms, museums, zoos and indoor venues can expand their capacity limits. Retail and shopping centers can rid of capacity limits altogether.

Placer County bars, which have had to stay open with the help of food onsite, can now reopen outdoors.

Just last week, California’s top health official announced the state would be allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity come June 15. Social distancing requirements will also disappear.

“We’re at a place with this pandemic where those requirements of the past are no longer needed for the foreseeable future,” said Secretary of California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly.