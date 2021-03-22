Placer County offers help to people behind on rent, utility bills

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — People living in Placer County can now get help paying their rent.

Officials announced Monday that Placer County is now accepting applications for rental assistance.

The assistance is for households who are unable to pay for rent and utilities because of the hardships faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many residents in Placer County are struggling to catch up with either unpaid rent or utilities,” said Deputy Director for Placer County Health and Human Services Amanda Sharp in the release. “This program can help them improve their living circumstances, stabilize their housing, and increase their peace of mind.”

Eligibility for the assistance is based on household income, and approved applicants may be able to get financial help for unpaid rent or utilities dating back to March 2020, officials said.

Additional help for future rent or utility bills may also be available.

Officials said the county is encouraging landlords to help their tenants with the application process.

Applications will be accepted through April 30, 2021.

To check eligibility and apply, visit RentHelpPlacer.com or call 211 Placer at 2-1-1 or 833-342-5211.