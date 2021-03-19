Placer County officials report first COVID-19 case caused by UK variant

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Another local county has reported its first case of COVID-19 caused by the U.K. variant of the coronavirus.

Placer County officials say contact tracing revealed the individual who contracted the B.1.1.7 variant had no known recent travel history.

That person’s isolation period had already passed as of Friday’s release.

“The detection of this variant is not a surprise but is a reminder than the pandemic has not ended,” said Health and Human Services Director and Interim Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham. “Even as we continue an aggressive vaccination campaign, it is important to continue to take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 – and therefore limit the spread of variants – in our community, such as masking and distancing.”

California has reported 471 cases of COVID-19 caused by the U.K. variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can spread faster than other variants.

Just Thursday, Stanislaus County reported it had also had detected the U.K. variant in a COVID-19 case.