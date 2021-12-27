Placer County officials search for skier who went missing Christmas Day near Northstar

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials in Placer County are searching for a skier they believe went missing Saturday in the Northstar California Resort area.

Rory Angelotta, 43, was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Day, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported. He was going to go skiing before meeting friends for dinner. They reported him missing when he didn’t show up.

The sheriff’s office, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Nevada County Search and Rescue and Northstar Ski Patrol responded for the search.

Investigators said Angelotta’s ski pass was scanned at Comstock Lift around 11:30 a.m., but no other activity has been detected on the pass.

An “emergency ping” on his phone showed a short call was made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before his phone was turned off.

Officials said Angelotta’s car was found parked in the resort’s parking lot.

Rescuers searched the area Sunday before calling off the search to return Monday.

Searchers responded and combed the mountain and surrounding areas, despite extreme weather. Rescue personnel were on skis, snowmobiles, and a snowcat during their search. They faced high avalanche danger, strong winds, whiteout flurries, frigid temperatures, and heavy snow loads before calling off their search in the evening, on December 26th. Search efforts continue today, but due to the ongoing severe storm and closed highways, searchers face significant challenges. Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Heavy snowfall in the area over the weekend caused poor visibility and whiteout conditions, prompting the closure of Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

Angelotta, a Truckee resident who recently moved from Colorado in October, is described as friendly and outgoing. He was the general manager at Surefoot Custom Ski Boots store in Northstar.

Officials said Angelotta might have been wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, a blue helmet and black goggles.

Officials hope someone has information on Angelotta’s ski route.

If anyone has spoken with or seen Angelotta between Christmas Day and Monday, contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.