Placer County, others fail to move into less restrictive tier

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County came close but failed to meet the criteria to advance to a less restrictive reopening tier Tuesday.

“And I can’t do any weddings or quinceañeras or anything. So, I keep waiting. I keep watching every week, hoping the statuses will change. And they’re not,” said Heidi DorfMeier, an event planner.

Inside 105 Noshery, a restaurant that was founded during the pandemic, business was good Tuesday night — as good as it can be with only 25% capacity allowed indoors.

“Very quickly we had to make adjustments, and we built the pavilion that’s behind you,” said general manager Justine McNeil. “That was our outdoor tent, if you will, to expand our seating areas.”

McNeil chooses to stay positive even as counties in the Bay Area move into the orange and yellow tiers.

“Our focus is the customers that we do have now. Not the customers that we could potentially have. So, we try to just do it day-by-day,” McNeil said.

To advance from the red tier to the orange tier, a county must have a COVID-19 case rate that is less than six daily new cases per 100,000 people, and it has to meet those criteria for two consecutive weeks.

Placer County is at 6.4 this week.

Other counties failing to advance out of the red tier include Yuba, Nevada, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced. If Governor Gavin Newsom’s goal of fully reopening the state by June 15 becomes a reality, the tier system will go away in about a month.

Some people, however, were cautiously optimistic.

“I think we’re doing the best that we can, and I think it still is important for us to get vaccinated, wear a mask when they require us to, and I think we’re all looking forward to it all opening up and getting back to life as normal,” said Tauni Berg, a Roseville shopper.

Back at 105 Noshery, McNeil and her staff are focused on safely serving guests, looking forward to the day the restaurant can welcome more of them at a time.

“Our neighbors, you know, they want to support local businesses, keep us open. So, we’ve been very blessed with all the support that we’ve gotten so far,” McNeil said.