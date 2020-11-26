Placer County: Over 2 dozen people who were at basketball tournaments test positive for COVID-19

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Public Health issued a health alert Wednesday saying a basketball center that refused to stop tournaments had participants that tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the county, more than two dozen people who were at the Courtside Basketball Center youth tournaments in unincorporated Rocklin on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 tested positive for COVID-19.

The county issued the notice because those at the tournaments were from two other counties, making contact tracing “difficult.”

“Anyone who has attended a tournament at Courtside Basketball Center in November is encouraged to seek testing. Multiple individuals who were exposed on Nov. 7 and 8 also participated in subsequent tournaments at this facility,” the county said.

Placer County has advised the public to “avoid all participation in indoor activities at Courtside Basketball Center.”

The county is in the state’s most restrictive, or purple, tier for reopening. As of Wednesday, it has seen 6,224 cases of COVID-19 and 68 deaths.