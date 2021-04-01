Placer County plans to launch ride-sharing pilot program in North Lake Tahoe during summer

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County hopes to combat heavy traffic and parking issues throughout the North Lake Tahoe area by providing a new microtransit ride-sharing service to residents and visitors.

Starting July 1 through Sept. 6, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a $465,000 ride-sharing pilot program throughout summer 2021 that will provide free, on-demand shuttles. The timeframe for the program aligns with peak tourism season in the region.

Passengers can request a ride through an app, similar to Uber and Lyft.

“This is part of our larger effort to meet the growing transportation needs around North Lake Tahoe,” Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson said in a news release.

Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit will use eight small vehicles that are estimated to complete about 350 trips per day. The ride-sharing service will be available in Tahoe City and Kings Beach, and will also connect with the regional bus routes.

“Funding for the pilot is included in a previous allocation of $1.1 million in transient occupancy tax funds approved to implement projects and services recommended by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association,” Thursday’s release said.

The county says it is working to address all areas of transportation, including road mobility, alternative transportation, pedestrian support and public transit incentives.