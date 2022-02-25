PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to replace the word “Squaw “ on three public roads.

Squaw Valley Road, Squaw Peak Road and Squaw Peak Way are all renamed, according to a statement from county leaders. Squaw Valley Road was renamed to Olympic Valley Road while Squaw Peak Road was changed to Shirley Canyon Road and Squaw Peak Way is now known as Marmot Way.

The word has become widely known as a derogatory slur against Indigenous women. The county previously discussed with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California about changing county roads and property containing the word.

Talks advanced following the announcement of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski Resort changing to Palisades Tahoe in September 2021.

During the renaming process, the county said it alerted homeowners they would be affected by the change as well as telling first responders and service providers about the new road names.

There are still three private roads in the county that contain the term, which will eventually be removed after the county decides on new names. The county says the process to rename Squaw Valley Park is ongoing and recommendations for a new name will be brought to county leaders in the future.

Earlier this month, California Assemblymembers James C. Ramos (D-Highland) and Crisitina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) introduced Assembly Bill 2022, which would ban the word in naming places and geographical features in the state.

If passed, the law would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. According to Ramos, more than 100 places in California contain the word in its name.