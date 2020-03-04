Placer County reports presumptive positive COVID-19 case, declares local emergency

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Public health officials confirmed Tuesday a patient has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting a local emergency declaration.

Placer County Public Health said it is awaiting results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the older adult patient is under isolation at a local hospital. The patient is in critical condition, according to officials.

County officials believe the patient contracted COVID-19 while on a Princess Cruises ship that departed San Francisco for Mexico in February.

Those who came in close contact with the patient have been quarantined.

“We expect to see additional cases in coming days, including cases of community spread, not linked to travel,” said Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “We are declaring these emergencies today so we will be able to activate and deploy resources to adequately respond to an increase in cases.”

The first confirmed case of the virus in Placer County was reported Monday. The diagnosed resident was a health care worker who had close contact with a confirmed case in Solano County at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, according to officials.

The patient has been isolated at home with mild symptoms.

Sonoma County also declared a local emergency Monday after a resident who was on the same cruise also tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. That patient is under isolation in stable condition.