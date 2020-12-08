Placer County reports the season’s first pediatric flu death in the state

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Public Health officials reported Monday a local child died from complications of influenza, marking the season’s first pediatric flu-related death in the state.

The Placer County child, who was school-aged, had underlying health conditions, according to a release sent out Monday. The child did not have COVID-19.

The identity and exact age of the child was not reported.

Last year, Placer County officials reported 12 deaths linked to the flu, with 11 deaths in 2018.

“While flu activity appears relatively low so far this year, this is a tragic reminder that it is not absent entirely and can on occasion be very serious,” said Interim Health Officer and Health and Human Services Director Dr. Rob Oldham. “We extend our condolences to the family, and remind everyone that it is not too late to get your flu shot.”

Since the start of fall, doctors have been urging people to get the flu vaccine, fearing influenza patients would add to an already overwhelmed hospital system.

“While flu vaccination is recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older, it is particularly important for young children, pregnant women, adults aged 65 and older and people with long-term health conditions,” Placer County’s release said.

COVID-19 and influenza symptoms are very similar and include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue and headaches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, hand washing and maintaining social distance can help fend off both illnesses.