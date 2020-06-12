Placer County residents evacuated due to nearby vegetation fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County residents are being evacuated due to a vegetation fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

People who live in the area of Walerga Road and Watt Avenue have been asked to leave their homes as Cal Fire says firefighters battle the 30-acre fire.

Cal Fire reports a vehicle fire spread to the nearby vegetation.

#WattIncident CALFIRE firefighters are on the scene of a 30 acre vegetation fire at Watt and Walerga in Placer County. Firefighters initially responded to a vehicle fire that spread to the vegetation near by. pic.twitter.com/f9P234GyBs — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 12, 2020

The sheriff’s office says Walerga Road from PFE Road to Doyle Ranch Drive and PFE Road from Watt Avenue to Walerga Road have been closed off.

A video posted by the sheriff’s office shows residents watching a tall plume of smoke from the distance with a large swath of scorched, dry grass nearby.

🚨 ALERT 🚨 Deputies are evacuating residents near Walerga Road due to a fire. Closures along PFE Rd from Watt to Walerga, Walerga from PFE to Doyle Ranch. pic.twitter.com/7QpTGwJn3L — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 12, 2020

This story is developing. Check back for updates.