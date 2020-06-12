Placer County residents evacuated due to nearby vegetation fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County residents are being evacuated due to a vegetation fire, according to the sheriff’s office.
People who live in the area of Walerga Road and Watt Avenue have been asked to leave their homes as Cal Fire says firefighters battle the 30-acre fire.
Cal Fire reports a vehicle fire spread to the nearby vegetation.
The sheriff’s office says Walerga Road from PFE Road to Doyle Ranch Drive and PFE Road from Watt Avenue to Walerga Road have been closed off.
A video posted by the sheriff’s office shows residents watching a tall plume of smoke from the distance with a large swath of scorched, dry grass nearby.
