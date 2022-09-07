PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An advisory warning Placer County residents about the potential for poor air quality was issued on Wednesday due to the Mosquito Fire.

It was issued jointly by Placer County Health and Human Services and Placer County Air Pollution Control District. The advisory will be in place until Friday, Sept. 9.

Placer County had an AQI of 137 on Wednesday, and it is expected to be 112 on Thursday, which is still unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Mosquito Fire is currently burning parts of Placer and El Dorado counties in the Tahoe National Forest.

“Wildfire smoke may be intermittent and affect different areas of Placer County with elevated levels of particulate matter dependent upon wind direction,” the advisory says.

Residents who can see, especially if visibility is reduced, or smell the smoke should not participate in outdoor activities. The advisory says smoke can contain “very tiny particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs.”

People with respiratory conditions, those who are young and elderly are at a higher risk of experiencing serious symptoms. Symptoms can include coughing, watery and itchy eyes, a headache or a scratchy throat.

The Mosquito Fire created a “fire cloud” on Wednesday, and the resulting air that was pushed up could contribute to worsening air quality in the area.