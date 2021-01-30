Placer County says man who got vaccine hours before dying had underlying issues, COVID-19 already

(KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the COVID-19 vaccine did not contribute to the death of a man who they had previously reported died hours after receiving it.

We have learned that not only had he recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, he also had underlying health issues, and had been exhibiting symptoms of illness at the time the vaccine was administered. Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Division

The sheriff’s office says the man was 64 years old and was a health care worker at a facility in Placer County.

According to the sheriff’s office, their announcement of the death was driven by the fact that the man “began complaining of side effects within ten minutes of vaccination.”

The sheriff’s office also apologized for how they handled the incident.

We would also like to take this moment to sincerely apologize for some of the Facebook comments made by our agency after we first informed the community of this incident. We realize how they were taken by the public, and it should not have happened. Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Division