Placer County says will not enforce restrictions after its move back to the state’s red tier

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Even during this pandemic, businesses are making sure people don’t have the blues.

“I tried to reproduce the same vibe we had inside, outside,” said Joshua Lickter, owner of Fig Tree Coffee Lounge.

Adding a few more seats doesn’t hurt either.

Lickter has had to come up with numerous ideas during this pandemic, this latest one with the help of the city, he hopes will help keep him open through this winter.

“We are trying to stay on top of our game. We have had to think on our feet over and over again constantly.” Lickter told FOX40.

Just across the street, The Place is in the same situation. This week adding an outdoor tent, hoping more customers come in, so they can continue to stay open.

“We just go day by day now. It’s a little difficult for us to manage it because we don’t know how much food we are going to order, we don’t know how many employees we are going to keep at all times,” explained Homero Gonzalez, front house manager at The Place.

As Placer County moves back to the red tier, meaning maximum capacity goes from 50 percent to 25 percent, county Supervisor Kirk Uhler says they will not enforce the restrictions.

“We are encouraging our businesses, be smart. Take care of your employees, take care of your customers, but serve your customers and stay in business,” said Uhler.

Uhler says the tier system is flawed. He adds the county in September made the decision it is no longer in a local public health emergency.

“We encourage people to be smart, be safe, take care of yourself, but we are not spending county dollars, enforcing something when we are not in a public health emergency,” Uhler explained.

He adds shutting down businesses is not the answer.

“If moving us to the red tier would have worked, it would have already worked for Yolo. It didn’t,” Uhler said.

Lickter says while they will follow the safety guidelines, he’s delighted the county isn’t cracking down.

“”I am glad the county trusts us to be as safe as we can be,” Lickter said. “Without constantly breathing down our necks and making sure we meet a set criteria that they have in place.”