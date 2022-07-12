PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After not seeking re-election during this year’s primary election, Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell officially retired from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on July 6.

Bell spent 30 years with the sheriff’s office after joining in 1992 under then-Sheriff Ed Bonner.

During his many years of service, Bell held the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant sheriff, undersheriff and eventually sheriff in 2017.

“Leadership includes having vision, but being able to influence people and get them to buy into that vision so that you can take the organization where the organization needs to go,” Bell said.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Bell was a graduate of the FBI National Academy and received a master’s in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School.

“Being a leader is not about your position in the organization,” Bell said. “Being a leader quite frankly is about having relationships, having the ability to influence and having some degree of vision.”

The next Placer County Sheriff will be Wayne Woo after he secured 63.55% (71,191) of the votes from this year’s primary election.