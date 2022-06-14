PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An 88-year-old believes she was scammed out of $10,000, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call from the woman who told them that someone had called her earlier in the day, claiming to be an attorney for her granddaughter.

The caller said her granddaughter was injured in a car accident and they needed $10,000 to cover her legal fees. The sheriff’s office said the male suspect gave the woman instructions on how to withdraw the money from her bank account.

After withdrawing money from her account, the woman was told by the caller to put the cash into an envelope and leave it on her front porch so his driver can pick it up, which he did, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was reportedly called a second time and told her granddaughter needed another $10,000.

But by that time, the woman already contacted the sheriff’s office, and deputies who responded to the call worked with the victim to set up the caller. Deputies made the scammer believe that the 88-year-old woman was going to the bank to withdraw another $10,000, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies used a bank enveloped filled with coupons as a decoy and they waited for the driver to arrive. When the driver arrived, deputies arrested him without incident.

The sheriff’s office identified 36-year-old Daniel Omar Gomez-Gil as the suspect and said he is facing charges of theft from an elderly person, obtaining money under false pretenses, conspiracy, and other related charges.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

“We can’t stress the importance of doing a little extra research to confirm who is really on the other line, especially when they are asking you for money or any other sensitive information,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Each day, criminals come up with clever ways to scam people out of their money – we hate to say it – scams are not going away.”