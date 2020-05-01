Placer County Sheriff’s Office increases patrols at Foresthill Bridge due to trespassing

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says people are risking their own safety and breaking the law by trespassing onto the catwalk under the Foresthill Bridge.

Many are posting videos and pictures of the act to social media, and the sheriff’s office is sick of it.

In the past two weeks, law enforcement has handed out around 25 citations for the trespassing stunts — and it’s not slowing down.

“To walk on that catwalk definitely spells that there’s a problem, especially in the pandemic that we’re in,” said Kevin Dredge, a U.S. mental health ambassador.

Dredge said he knows the dangers of the bridge well. He has experience with those looking to take their own life by jumping off the bridge.

He believes the people trespassing onto the bridge could give the location unwanted attention.

“Yeah, they want the attention and they want people to look at them and say, ‘Hey, that guy or that girl. Those people are nuts’ or ‘those people are cool.’ But the bottom line is it’s not the right thing to do,” said Dredge.

The sheriff’s office said it has stepped up patrols in the area during the stay-at-home order.

“I mean, it’s either they are going to fall to their death when they shouldn’t or they’re going to get a ticket,” said Dredge.

Officials said that if the trespassing continues, they will skip the citations and start handing out fines and making arrests.

“These warnings are going to turn into consequences if people continue to think that they can go out to the Foresthill Bridge and trespass onto the catwalk and put themselves in danger,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Angela Musallam.