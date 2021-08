PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a man who was found in a canal with his feet bound.

He was identified as 30-year-old James Pascual Rodriguez of Grass Valley.

Rodriguez was found near Peaceful Valley Road in a Placer County Water Agency canal on Aug.6. When the sheriff’s office found the body, they said they were treating the death as suspicious.

The sheriff’s office also found that Rodriguez had head trauma.