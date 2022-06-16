COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a second call for a drug overdose in Colfax within the last two days, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy found an unresponsive man with clammy skin lying on his back.

Two injections of Narcan were needed to get the man to be revived and was then transported to a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Jut two milligrams of fentanyl can kill you,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Moral of the story, do not do drugs. Drugs sold on the streets today have a 9/10 chance of containing fentanyl.”

The sheriff’s office said that there are several drugs sold on the street that can contain fentanyl including:

Xanax

Percocet

Oxycontin

“Our deputies and detectives have verified it and our criminal informants have verified it,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the same Facebook post. “Are you willing to play Russian Roulette with your life?”