Placer County Strike Team returns home after 13-day fight against the Glass Fire

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Strike Team was back home after a 13-day effort to help fight the Glass Fire.

Flames ripped through at least 67,000 acres, decimating property and devastating communities in Napa and Sonoma counties.

“It’s pretty incredible,” said Rocklin Fire Battalion Chief Chris Hertel. “Probably the thing that I’ll remember the most is the devastation that I saw, complete communities that were just destroyed by the fire.”

Hertel said his crews had to navigate around downed power lines, smoky conditions and hot weather. But it was an environment firefighters often train for.

“Unfortunately, for a lot of us, it’s not the first time being in that area, as well,” Hertel explained. “Many of us were on the Kincade Fire last year. Same area, staying at the same fairgrounds.”

He said his crews were happy to be home and back with their families.

Yet, they remain ever vigilant.

“For one, 2020 is not over yet,” Hertel told FOX40. “Obviously, you can see from our flag over there, we’re in a Red Flag Warning today through Friday, so conditions are still hot, dry. It’s windy.”

Just before the strike team helped out with the Glass Fire many of the Placer County firefighters provided support at other fires statewide.