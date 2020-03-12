Placer County students ‘devastated’ as district decides to cancel events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- With Placer County’s new approach to reducing the spread of COVID-19, local schools are making the decision to cancel large events.

"Some people, like, choose drawing. Some people choose acting. I find music a great way to relieve stress and just express myself," said Antelope High School junior Karanveer Gill.

After years of hard work, Gill and dozens of his fellow Antelope High School bandmates will be expressing themselves a little less this year because the band's biggest fundraiser, a 27-school competition, has been canceled because of the novel coronavirus.

"We were devastated,” Gill told FOX40. “We've been practicing since January. We got to perform once and it's just over."

"We're in uncharted waters," said Superintendent Denise Herrmann.

Herrmann oversees Antelope High School and seven other campuses as superintendent of the Roseville Joint Union High School District. She has 10,500 students to keep safe now that COVID-19 has already killed one person in Placer County.

"I am a former science teacher and so I very actively turn to science to help me guide these decisions,” Herrmann explained. "So that's why we’ve been working closely with the medical professionals who are experts in this area."

Herrmann's school district is following the recommendations of Placer County’s public health officer and canceling events with 50 or more scheduled participants, which is how the band competition fundraiser was silenced.

"The proceeds would have gone directly to our band program because it costs a lot of money to run band. And that was, I think, about – hopefully -- $16,000 profit just not happening anymore," Gill said.

Response to the coronavirus might also hang up plans for another big event in the district.

Concerns over community spread have caused some campuses to cancel plans for the big dance because those events would attract more than 50 people in one place. It is the cutoff for the size of public gatherings being recommended in Placer County.

"We're hoping the school district will do the right thing and have a prom for them later on," said Yolanda Acevedo, who works at Haute House Couture in Carmichael.

Dresses bought for the Woodcreek and Roseville proms in the Roseville Joint Union School district may stay on their hangers without a rescheduling plan as the dances have already been canceled.

"We know that students have worked very hard, parents have worked very hard to organize the events. So we take the decision to cancel these events and postpone the very seriously," Herrmann said.

Antelope High School's event is not until April 25 and is on as of Wednesday, but students are worried.