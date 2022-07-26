PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway patrol has identified one of the two teens involved in a double fatal car crash that took place on July 21 along State Route 193 near Newcastle.

CHP said that Colin Crocker, 18, of Lincoln was the driver involved in the crash. The Placer County Coroners Office and CHP said they will not be releasing the name of the 16-year-old passenger from Loomis who was also killed in the crash.

According to CHP reports, Crocker was driving east on SR-193 when he lost control of the 2010 Mini Cooper and crashed near Dutch Court, about three miles west of Newcastle.

The crash caused the car to ignite and was completely burned, killing both teens, according to CHP.