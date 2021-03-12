Placer County to move to red tier allowing limited indoor dining

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The announcement that Placer County would be moving to the red tier was welcome news, but for some, the easing of restrictions doesn’t go far enough.

It doesn’t take being around Luis Carrillo very long to realize he’s a pretty friendly guy.

In fact, Carrillo, who’s the manager of Chando’s Tacos in Roseville, could hardly contain his excitement about having customers dine inside again starting Sunday.

“I love seeing the customers inside eating the Mexican street food — the best Mexican food in the town,” Carrillo told FOX40. “I asked them, ‘How are you feeling is everything fine?’ I love it.”

At the moment, Chando’s Tacos is take-out only.

But come Sunday, Placer County will enter the red tier on the state’s COVID-19 reopening system, meaning restaurants can allow up to 25% capacity for indoor dining.

While Chando’s Tacos says it has followed protocols, other area restaurants were already allowing people to eat inside Friday. Some places have made that the norm in Placer County for a while now.

“For a Friday, this is good news to be able to move into the red tier. It’s really really good news,” Carrillo said.

Placer County Supervisor Bonnie Gore says the red tier announcement is the news she and others have been hoping for.

The change in tiers will also allow gyms to open inside and expand retail shopper numbers.

Recently, some county restaurants filed a lawsuit against the state over COVID-19 restrictions. Gore told FOX40 she believes the suit will still go forward until limitations are further or completely rescinded.

“Twenty-five percent indoor capacity that is still not enough for a restaurant to make it, so they want to be open up completely,” Gore said. “And so, I would guess knowing who the restauranteurs are they are going to continue to move forward.”