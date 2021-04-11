Placer County vaccine eligibility expands to everyone 16 and older Monday

PLACER, Calif. (KTXL) — Beginning Monday Placer County will open up vaccines to younger people as the state will be broadening vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and up.

The move comes after the county had a difficult time filling appointments with those age 50 and older.

Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments were available Sunday afternoon and shortly after they were filled.

“It does look like the 2,000 so slots have filled,” said Katie Combs Prichard, the public information officer for Placer County Public Health.

Prichard said it’s not all bad news as they are working to make more available.

“I think we will add a few hundred. Usually towards the end of the week is when we add our big batches for the next week,” Prichard said.

Placer County is one of many counties opening up eligibility to those 16 and older, with the state expecting to also widen eligibility this Thursday.

“It has been exciting to see the expansion,” Prichard said.

Placer County now faces a large demand from about 159,000 people between the ages of 18-49.

“We do expect demand to be fairly high in these initial weeks of opening but are hopeful that over the next several weeks folks that want the vaccine will get vaccinated,” Prichard said.

For those age 16 and 17, Prichard asks parents to find out which vaccines certain clinics will be using before booking.

“Currently, the Pfizer is the only vaccine that 16-year-olds can have. The other two, J&J and Moderna are approved for 18 and over,” Prichard said.

If you want to know when appointments will become available, you can sign up for Placer County’s text alert by texting Text PLACERVACCINE to 898211.

For appointment information and registration, including the county clinic visit, www.placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics.

Placer County is also encouraging folks to register for MyTurn as they’re shifting over to that platform this week.

And for data on vaccinations in Placer, visit www.placer.ca.gov .