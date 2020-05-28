Placer County votes to request permission from Gov. Newsom to move into phase 3

ROSEVILLE, Calif (KTXL) — The Placer County Board of Supervisors is now requesting permission from Gov. Gavin Newsom to move into stage 3 of California’s reopening plan.

Newsom announced churches, dine-in restaurants and malls are allowed to reopen with restrictions, nearly two months after they were forced to close due to state stay-at-home orders.

Fitness centers and gyms told FOX40 they are left waiting for the green light.

“We have about 47 bikes in the room,” CycleBar fitness instructor Kaylyn Gray said. “I would say about 30 is a typical class.”

In late May, her room sat empty with one bike up front for an instructor teaching virtual classes.

“We were able to rent out all the bikes to current members or anybody who was interested in getting a bike and bringing it to their house,” explained Gray.

Placer County was one of the first to receive permission to move through stage 2 of reopening.

On Tuesday, Placer County supervisors voted to request permission from the state to allow the county to move into stage 3.

“We are concerned about protecting the most vulnerable. That’s what we have been doing now for the past two and a half months,” said Placer County Supervisor Bonnie Gore. “But there is also a balance between protecting human life and protecting the other parts of life that are really important to folks, which is their economic health and their mental health.”

Gray said her gym is focusing on keeping class sizes small and offering more classes throughout the week.

“Assuming there will be more at this point to offer more options for more of our clientele to come in,” said Gray.

She told FOX40 that they are taking the necessary precautions to ensure staff and customers stay safe.

“We have a new air purifier, a lot of different safety protocols in place and our numbers are low in Placer County, so we’re ready,” explained Gray. “We’re ready. Let’s get it.”

Gore said during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting that they expect a spike in cases to happen as more businesses reopen but that the county is prepared to address those surges.

Click or tap here to see Placer County’s full statement on its request to the governor.