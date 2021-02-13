Placer County woman hopes to donate contest money to help prevent suicides

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County woman has been posting handwritten notes on the Foresthill Bridge with words of encouragement for those contemplating jumping from the bridge.



“I think with COVID and everything, suicide rates have sky-rocketed. And it’s just really hard for people,” explained Foresthill resident Kara Domenici.

In July 2019, Domenici and her children were posting notes of hope on the Foresthill Bridge, the bridge in the state with the highest drop below where people have gone to end their lives.

During that time that, Domenici met a young man and prevented him from jumping.

“I asked him if he was OK and he said yes, but he was shaking,” she told FOX40. “So, I said, ‘Can I hug you?’ and he said, ‘Yes.’”

“And we talked for an hour and a half on the bridge, and then I finally felt like I got him to the point where he was comfortable to call,” said Domenici, referring to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

She stood by as he called from the bridge.

In 2021, while Kara and her kids still post notes of hope on the bridge, she’s working hard to help another way.

She’s competing for the cover of INKED Magazine and the $25,000 prize. She said if she wins, she’d like to treat her five children to a nice vacation.

“Then with the rest of it, I want to donate it to some nonprofit organizations, like Notes of Hope,” Domenici said.

Notes of Hope promotes suicide awareness and prevention. Domenici said she also wants to support donating to battered women programs.

”I am so committed to the foundation that it supports and everything else. And for me, to be able to use that money to support others,” Domenici said.

As of Saturday, Domenici has been hovering between first and second place. The winner of the current round will be announced on the Feb. 18, then will head to the quarter-finals, then semi-finals, then final.

The grand winner will be announced on March 11.

For those who wish to support Domenici, they can vote daily, for free. Funds from paid votes, support the MusiCares program, which helps struggling addicts.

Domenici said in 2020, the program supported 9,000 days for struggling addicts.

She said she hasn’t heard from the man she helped save that day in 2019.

“I really, really would like to see him again and talk to him and see how he’s doing,” she said.

Domenici said she and her children are just waiting for good weather so they can put up a bunch of new handwritten notes of hope on the bridge.

She said at times it gets discouraging, especially with people tearing down the notes. But she knows the notes mean something.

“It was huge to me, just to be there and be able to help save him that time, is like well how many times can that possibly happen again? Keeps me continuing to want to do it,” she explained.

If you are having thoughts about suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or suicidepreventionlifeline.org