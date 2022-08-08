PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old sped away from a deputy after being stopped on Aug. 3.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy pulled over a driver on Highway 28 around 11 p.m. in North Lake Tahoe. After the deputy got out of the car, the driver sped away.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy tried to pursue the driver but had lost sight of the car. However, the deputy had already written down the license plate number of the vehicle before it took off.

The address attached to the license plate led them to a home in Tahoe Vista, and there, deputies were able to find the car. Deputies then found the driver and talked to him.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license and evading police.

The deputy who had walked out of his patrol car to initially contact the driver was not injured when the driver sped away.