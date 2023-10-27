(FOX40.COM) — Del Oro High is mourning the loss of one of its student-athletes.

The senior student, who died on Oct. 20, was known for having an infectious smile and laugh, Del Oro wrestling head coach Clint Madden said. Madden called the student-athlete’s death a “horrible loss” for the Del Oro community.

Along with being a member of the wrestling team, the student also played water polo at Del Oro. The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

The late student’s sister is a member of the Del Oro girl’s wrestling team.

“Miguel was a three-year member of the team and was loved by the entire wrestling team and Del Oro community and his loss is having a profound impact on all of us,” Madden said in a statement on the wrestling program’s Facebook page.

Madden continued his statement by saying many community members have “expressed their desire to help” the student’s family, but he’s not aware of any needs the family has at this time.

A memorial scholarship was established in the student’s name, which aims to provide financial assistance to students who embodies “the qualities and values” of the late student-athlete.

The scholarship aims to supports graduating seniors who plan to continue their studies at a community college, technical or trade school, or undergraduate or graduate studies at a university.