(FOX40.COM) — Placer County’s annual winter parking restrictions for areas of higher elevation including Tahoe have taken effect.

From Nov. 1 to May 1, motorists are not allowed to park on the side of roadways maintained by the county east of Emigrant Gap.

“Compliance will help avoid damage to parked vehicles as well as snow removal equipment and, most importantly, will prevent delays to snow removal operations,” the Placer County website reads. “County officials stress the importance of adhering to these restrictions even during mild weather as snow maintenance operations may still be taking place.”

Drivers in the downtown area are advised to use public parking lots.

According to the county, later this month parking fines will increase by around $50 for first and second offenses. Fines for subsequent offenses will increase by a little over $150.