(FOX40.COM) — A rare image and piece of Placer County history will be on sale next year at a fairly affordable price, according to the United States Postal Service.

As part of a 16-piece stamp set of Ansel Adams images, one of his images of the Rocklin countryside will be included.

His image of a towering oak tree silhouetted by the setting sun taken as part of his Sunset City Project will be featured amongst some of Adams’ most iconic images.

This image of rural Placer County in the early 1960s is part of a 22-photo collection of the area now known today as Whitney Oaks in eastern Rocklin.

United States Postal Service

The full photo collection, including the one featured in the stamp set, is in the archives of the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento.

According to USPS, this stamp set features some of Adams’ most iconic landscape images taken using his “straight photography” style that is defined by its precision and directness.

Some of the other images included in the stamp pack include Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, the Golden Gate Bridge and Adams’ highest-valued photo of The Grand Tetons and the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park.

The stamps were designed by USPS Art Director Derry Noyes. A release date has not yet been announced.