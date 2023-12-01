(FOX40.COM) — An Antelope man was arrested in Rocklin on Tuesday after causing two hit-and-run collisions while driving under the influence, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

At around 3 p.m., reports came into the Rocklin and Roseville Police Department of a reckless driver near the intersection of Pacific Street and Sunset Boulevard.

While responding to that call, multiple calls were made to dispatchers about a vehicle driving into oncoming traffic along Argonaut Avenue in Rocklin.

The suspects was reported to have been involved in two hit-and-run collisions before the vehicle was located by police on Topaz Avenue.

The driver was arrested, booked into the South Placer County Jail and is facing charges related to driving under the influence and hit-and-run.